SATURDAY LEAGUE: Sherburn peg back Rovers to keep title bid alive

Sherburn battled back after going 2-0 down inside 10 minutes to draw 3-3 with Itis Itis Rovers and keep their Division Three title hopes alive.

Two goals from Rovers player-boss Mikey Barker put Rovers 2-0 up early on, but Sam Rackham, Paul Mills and Dan Simpson scored before the break to put Sherburn 3-2 up at half-time.

Rovers' star man Sean Bloom headed in after the break to ensure a share of the spoils for Rovers.

Keeper Kyle Outhart was Sherburn's man of the match.

Hunmanby United beat Ayton 5-1 in the other game in Division Three.

James Cooke hit Ayton's solitary goal.

The Division One title race appears to heading right to the wire after both champions and table-toppers West Pier and sole challengers Edgehill both collected wins.

Champs West Pier beat Cayton 4-1.

Martin Cooper opened the scoring for Pier, but man of the match Adam Robertshaw levelled up for Michael Dennis' side.

Pier scored two to put the contest to bed just before the break, Neil Thomas and Jamie Bradshaw both netting.

Jimmy Beadle headed in the only goal of the second half to round off a 4-1 victory.

Tommy Barker and Niall Gibb were Pier's star men.

Edgehill kept up the pressure with a comfortable 8-1 win at Westover Wasps.

Two Danny Collins goals put Steve Clegg's men 2-0 up, only for Wasps' player-boss Jamie Heritage to fire in a rare goal to make it 2-1 at the break.

Jackson Jowett bagged two after half-time to make it 4-1 before goals from Luke Jones and sub Liam Cooper made it 6-1.

Two from sub Ricky Greening wrapped up the 8-1 win.

Kurtis Henderson and Jowett were Edgehill's star men.