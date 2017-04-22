SATURDAY LEAGUE: West Pier sink Edgehill to win title with 100 per cent record

West Pier secured the Scarborough Saturday League Division One title thanks to their 18th successive win of the season, a 3-1 success against runners-up Edgehill at Filey.

After a goalless, tight first half, Pier opened the scoring after only a minute of the second period Jimmy Beadle headed in the opener from a superb Martin Cooper cross.

Itis Itis Rovers are presented with the Division Three winners shield

The visitors doubled their lead on the hour mark thanks to the same combination producing an almost identical goal, and the win was sealed in the 75th minute thanks to Neil Thomas' strike from outside the area.

Edgehill pulled a goal back from the penalty late on after an Adie Blake handball but Pier than enough to completed their flawless record to wrap up the title.

Third division champions Itis Itis Rovers romped to a 10-3 win at home to Goldsborough United.

Curtis Rose led the way for the hosts with a hat-trick, while Tom Thornton and Sean Bloom hit a brace apiece, with Sam Pickard, Sam Broadbent and Ryan Matson also on target.

Midfielder Liam Buglass was named man of the match for Rovers, with player-boss Mikey Barker delighted with the way his side had gone through the whole league campaign unbeaten.

He said: "My target at the start of the season was to win the title, and I am chuffed to bits that we have done so without losing a game.

"We will now look to push on for next season in Division Two and we will be going for the title again."

Third-placed Sherburn signed off with a 7-4 win at Hunmanby United Reserves, midfielder Matt Whitehall scoring a hat-trick in the opening 20 minutes for the visitors.

Liam Scott, Cameron Spiller and Sam Rackham also netted in the first half-hour as Sherburn raced into a 6-1 lead, United adding a second before the break.

The home side made a game of it after the break with two more goals, but Sherburn saved the best goal to last, with the talismanic Carl Sample hammering a 20-yard shot into the top corner of the net.

Gary Tyson was named as the man of the match for a tireless display up front for Sherburn.

Seamer Sports Reserves secured second spot in Division Two thanks to a 5-3 home win against Snainton.

Tom Adams netted twice for the hosts, with Danny Kelly, Nick Hegarty and Kris Tate also notching for Seamer.

The game was nip and tuck and only two late efforts saw Seamer home, Ryan Collings having opened the scoring for the visitors with a cracking goal, Sam Cooper and man of the match Collings also notching either side of the interval to bring it back to 3-3.

Lee Tate was handed the man of the match thanks to an excellent all-round performance.

West Pier Reserves completed their season with an 8-3 home win against Falsgrave Athletic.

Veteran striker Steve Paxton led the way for Pier with a hat-trick, while man of the match Rich Tolliday and Lewis Short netted a brace each, Mikey Anderson completing the scoring for the home side.

Sam Mahoney scored twice for the visitors, who played the final 25 minutes with 10 men due to an injury to Adrian Kwiatkowski, with Mark Reddy also on target, Falsgrave only trailing 4-3 early in the second half.

Paul Reddy was the man of the match for the visitors, continuing his superb form this season.