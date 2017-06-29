Six new teams join Sunday League at AGM

The Scarborough Sunday League received a huge boost last night with six new sides voted in at their AGM.

The new sides are Hush, West Pier Reserves, Valley, Shakespeare, Castle Tavern and Angel Reserves and they will all play in the 10-team second division along with Ayton Reserves, Fylingdales Reserves, Newlands Reserves (formerly known as Scalby) and Scarborough Radio (formerly known as Scarborough Campus).

Division One will comprise of Heslerton, Ayton, Fylingdales, Roscoes Bar, Trafalgar, Newlands, West Pier and Angel Athletic. Both divisions will play each team twice which was voted on by members.

Crown Tavern were set to change their name to Old Vic, who informed the league at 7.30pm they would not be able to raise a side and were then removed from the potential constitution.

Two new rules were passed, the first saw rolling subs voted in by all but one member. This now means that all league and league cup competitions will give the opportunity of five subs being used within the game.

Under-16s will now be allowed to sign on after the current registration deadline of March 1.

This rule will only apply to 15-year-olds and is aimed at introducing as many youngsters in to Sunday League football as possible.

Clubs have been reminded about social media guidelines regarding abuse/criticism aimed at others within the league/officials, and this will not be tolerated by anyone. Any such comments will be dealt with by the North Riding FA if they do happen to occur.

Officials of all clubs are reminded to contact the league when in need, and to make sure it is one of the three appointed contacts who makes this contact and not anyone else from within their club.

2017-18 constitution

Division One: Ayton, Fylingdales, Newlands, Roscoes Bar, Trafalgar, West Pier, Angel Athletic, Heslerton - who accepted the remaining place in the first division instead of relegation

Division Two: Ayton Res, Fylingdales Res, Newlands Res - Former Scalby, Radio Scarborough - Former Scarborough Campus, Angel Res, Castle Tavern, Shakespeare FC, Valley, West Pier Res, Hush FC.