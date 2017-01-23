Spivey announces squad for Teesside League clash

West Pier manager Andy Spivey has announced his squad for the Saturday League Representative clash against the Teesside League at Pickering Town on Wednesday night.

The Saturday League's top players will take on a strong Teesside outfit, who made the National League final last season and are a step higher in the FA league pyramid.

Spivey said: "Obviously we expect a really tough match. I had a few selection headaches with people unavailable due to injury or work commitments, but we are still putting out a decent squad."

REP SQUAD: Callum Myers (Edgehill), Joe Gallagher (Edgehill), Dean Craig (Edgehill), Leigh Franks (Hunmanby United), Darren Clough (Filey Town), James Jenkinson (Filey Town), Ricky Nock (Newlands), Gary Thomas (West Pier), Neil Thomas (West Pier), Sam Garnett (West Pier), Sean Exley (West Pier), Martin Cooper (West Pier), Will Jenkinson (West Pier), Steve Sheader (West Pier), Tom Barker (West Pier), AN Other (TBC).

Kick-off at Mill Lane is 7.30pm, follow @SN_Sport on Twitter for live updates.