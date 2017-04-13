STEVE KITTRICK: Fulfilling Dave’s dream

We know exactly what we have to do in the final few weeks of the season, we have to win all of our games.

If we achieve that then we have done our bit.

This isn’t going to be easy because all of the tests are different challenges.

We will be 100% focused on Saturday’s game with Bamber Bridge until 5pm on the day

After that we turn our attentions to Monday’s derby game at home to Queensgate.

I was made aware on Saturday that Scarborough Athletic have never beaten Bamber Bridge, so obviously that is something we have to put right.

It will be interesting to see what Bamber Bridge do, they have a game on Saturday, Monday and then a cup game on Wednesday.

But you just have to go out there and do your best against whatever is put out in front of you.

They will still be strong, with the likes of Michael Potts, who I had as a player at Guiseley, and also Jamie Milligan.

Milligan is a good player and a good professional, he’s a very similar type of bloke to our very own Adam Bolder.

For us it is all about what is hung up on our dressing room wall, achieving Dave’s dream.

You can just see exactly how much our former chairman Dave Holland meant to the lads because of the fight they have put in since his sad passing away.

He was a man who interacted with the lads, which is the sign of a good chairman.

We want to achieve this for Dave and also for the fans, who have been outstanding this season.

We need to keep them buoyant over the next few games, as we have in recent weeks.

The lads are excited by the challenge and they are up for it.

We have had an excellent run, winning five in a row and not conceding a goal in that period, so it is now a case of keeping the lads’ feet on the ground.

They are playing with smiles on their faces, which is great to see.

We also have a bus to Saturday’s game, something that will help with bonding and hopefully push us towards another three points.