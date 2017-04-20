STEVE KITTRICK: Lads need to take their chance

I have to admit I was a relieved man when Benny Igiehon scored the late winner for us against Tadcaster on Monday.

Both sides looked a bit leggy and I couldn’t see it coming until Benny hammered it in.

I’m pleased he’s managed that as he does that consistently in training and it’s good to see him transferring that into games now.

It was a big ask for the lads to go and do it Saturday and Monday, especially at this stage of the season, so they deserve a big pat on the back.

Our back-to-back wins and our superb run of form have now set up a huge game at Colwyn Bay on Saturday.

It’ll be so important for the lads to stick to the game-plan and not play the occasion.

As usual, we’ll let the lads go out and express themselves and hopefully they’ll grasp this opportunity with both hands and not let it pass them by.

We had the great news this week that our first game back in town will be against Sheffield United.

That can only be a positive thing for the club going forward, and hopefully we can set up some good links with them.

Saturday's final fixtures

Bamber Bridge v Ossett Albion

Burscough v Ramsbottom United

Clitheroe v Brighouse Town

Colne v Droylsden

Colwyn Bay v BORO

Glossop v Lancaster City

Goole v Hyde United

Kendal Town v Farsley

Ossett Town v Trafford

Radcliffe Boro v Prescot Cables

Tadcaster v Mossley.