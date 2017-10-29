SUNDAY LEAGUE: Barker bags five as Traf ease to Pier win

Mikey Barker banged five goals as Trafalgar beat West Pier 9-2 in Division One.

Jamie Patterson's 25-yard free-kick put Col Jenkinson's side ahead before Barker's first doubled their advantage.

Sam Garnett grabbed Traf's third before Barker netted their fourth and fifth goals before the break, wrapping up his hat-trick in the process.

Barker's fourth made it 6-0 after the interval before Garnett scored the goal of the game to make it 7-0 to the hosts, rounding the keeper and tapping in to polish off a superb team move.

Luke Jones handed Traf an 8-0 advantage, before Pier hit back with two consolation goals, but Barker had the last word, grabbing his fifth to wrap up the scoring and seal a 9-2 success for the title chasers.

Jenkinson handed Patterson the man of the match award, but also sung the praises of five-goal hero Barker and left-sided player Josh Young.

It was also a very comfortable morning for Traf's title rivals Angel, who hammered Roscoes Bar 10-2.

Martin Cooper helped himself to four goals for Dan Jones' promoted side, while Cameron Dobson hit a hat-trick.

Debutant Jamie Bradshaw netted a brace and Ben Mason scored the goal of the game, flicking the ball superbly into the back of the net.

Matthew Griffiths was Angel's man of the match, starting at centre-back then moving into midfield.

Raul Aldea netted both of Roscoes' goals.

In Division Two, table-toppers Hush picked up a 1-0 win against title rivals Angel Reserves.

The only goal of the game came on the hour-mark when Hush's top-scorer and talisman Zac Hansen netted after being sent through one-on-one with the Angel keeper.

Hush boss Dan Sheader couldn't single out any individuals, hailing the victory as a superb team performance.

Newlands Reserves moved up to fourth after a resounding 7-1 win away at Radio Scarborough.

Lee McLaughlin and Tyler Beck both scored two goals for the victors, with their others coming from veteran Dave Wedge, Ben Quilter and youngster Finlay Willis.

Centre-back Nick David was Newlands' man of the match.

Tom Fordyce socred the only goal for Radio Scarborough.

Fylingdales Reserves failed to raise a side for their game at Ayton Reserves.

Newlands cruised into the second round of the FA Sunday Cup after hammering Valley 13-1.

Man of the match Callum Randerson smashed in a hat-trick for the victors, with Nathan Barber also hammering in three goals for Joe Hakings' side.

Kile Fields bagged a brace, while their other goals came from Hugh Brown, Stew Bates, Ben Luntley, Ellis Sellars and an own goal.

Castle Tavern also breezed into the draw for the second round after they won 8-0 at Golden Last.

Ben Lilley opened the scoring for Tavern before Kyle O'Toole headed in from a corner to double their advantage.

Lilley's second of the morning made it 3-0 before stand-in skipper Dave Gaddass' half-volley from the edge of the box handed Tavern a 4-0 lead.

Luke Purvis' strike from the edge of the box handed the visitors a 5-0 advantage before player-boss Dan Thomas tapped in for 6-0.

Thomas then turned provider, whipping in a corner for O'Toole to head in their seventh before Paul Mills wrapped things up at 8-0.

Gaddass was Tavern's man of the match, but Thomas also praised his defensive partners Tom Hickin and Callum Hirstle.

Ayton endured a morning to forget, taking a bare 11 to Thornaby Oddfellows and suffering a 10-0 humbling in the North Riding County FA Sunday Cup.

A beleaguered Ayton manager Mark Plumpton was left fuming by the commitment of his squad, with several pulling out on the morning of the game.

Plumpton could only single out striker Ryan Baldry for a decent performance.