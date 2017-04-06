SUNDAY LEAGUE: Glendinning hits nine as Newlands smash 22 past Roscoes

Danny Glendinning's nine-goal blast fired Newlands to a 22-0 win against Roscoes Bar tonight to strengthen their Evening News Sunday League Division One title bid.

Newlands have now won 10 out of 10 games and tonight's goal-rush has seen them move into second spot ahead of West Pier, and they are now only three points behind leaders Trafalgar, with two games in hand on the pacesetters.

The top two will clash at Snainton on Tuesday, April 11, 6.15pm ko.

Liam Cooper also smacked in four goals for Newlands in the game at Oliver's Mount, with Kurtis Henderson and Jack Hakings also notching hat-tricks, the other goals coming from Ben Luntley (2) and Kile Fields. Glendinning was named as the man of the match for his superb nine-goal haul.

FILO bounced back from Sunday's semi-final defeat with a 4-2 win at Ayton.

A Jordan Purvis pass set up Adam Fitzpatrick to open the scoring for the Whitby side, with Paul Tose tapping home the second from close range after a fine team move.

Dave Welham curled home the third goal with his weaker left foot five minutes before the break, but Tom Mackenzie-Fenwick replied for the hosts on the stroke of half-time.

Welham struck a superb long-range strike from an awkward angle on the hour mark after a neat turn, and although a rare goal from Jake Adams gave Ayton hope in the 75th minute, FILO had done enough to wrap up the win.

FILO boss Les Brown singled out Jordan Purvis as his team's man of the match for a superb central midfield display which saw him create three of the goals, while 16-year-old sub Tom Yates was the best Ayton player.