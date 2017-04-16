SUNDAY LEAGUE: Newlands hammer 13 past Fylingdales to go top

Danny Glendinning struck four goals as Newlands went top of the Scarborough News Sunday League with a 13-0 win

Central midfielder Kurtis Henderson also smashed in a hat-trick with a brace apiece for Drew McCoubrey and Ben Luntley.

Also on target for the visitors was Ryan Rivis and an own goal.

The pick of the goals was Henderson's third and final goal, a cracking half-volley after good interplay with Luntley.

West Pier earned a 4-0 win at Heslerton despite finishing the game with only 10 men as Ryan Baldry had to leave during the second half to play cricket for Filey.

Mikey Anderson opened the scoring for Pier with a stunning left-footed free-kick which fizzed into the top corner and Rich Tolliday added a second before the interval.

Baldry made it 3-0 in the 65th minute from the penalty spot shortly before leaving to play cricket in a friendly for Filey, and as Pier had no subs they completed the game with only 10 men.

Ten minutes later Graeme Reid adding the finishing touch to a fine team move to confirm the win.

Tommy Barker, Sam Hyde and Matty Atkinson all impressed in a solid all-round team display from the visitors.

Trafalgar's game at FILO was postponed as the Whitby side could not raise a side.

Ayton Reserves fought back for a 1-1 draw at Crown Tavern.

James Day opened the scoring for Tavern in the first half with a fine strike into the top corner, and they missed several chances to extend their lead.

Ayton rallied after the interval and earned a point thanks to a goal from Shaun Dolan, the striker chipping a shot delicately over the Tavern keeper after a fine pass from Jamie Heritage.

Mark Craven and Danny Milne both had chances to win it late on for the villagers.

Ayton boss Steven Frederiksen said: "I think a draw was a fair result, they were better in first half and we came back stronger after the interval.

"The man of the match award should be shared by the central midfield pairing of Richard Howes and Nicko Dunn as they both did very well."

Tavern manager Leroy Donaldson said: "The man of the match was the whole team for me as they all played well today."

Scarborough Campus v Fylingdales Reserves was also called off as the latter could not raise a team.