SUNDAY LEAGUE: Newlands land huge blow in title race after thumping Pier

Joe Hakings' Newlands side laid down a huge marker in the Division One title race after thumping table-toppers West Pier 8-0.

Pier started the brighter of the sides, but Ryan Rivis headed Newlands into a 1-0 lead 20 minutes in.

Newlands doubled their lead heading into the interval, Danny Glendinning lobbing Pier gloveman Jonny Hyde.

It was soon 3-0 to Newlands, Dan Freer firing home to put the hosts in command of the game.

A Ben Luntley double widened their advantage to 5-0 before Kurtis Henderson's superb volley flew past Hyde to make it 6-0.

Jack Ramos netted Newland's seventh, before Rivis notched his second to round the scoring off at 8-0.

Hakings singled out left-back Liam Cooper as their man of the match, while also praising the efforts of striker Rivis.

Champions Trafalgar beat Heslerton 5-0 to maintain the pressure on the top two.

Trafalgar dominated proceedings but missed a lot of chances to add to their tally.

Liam Salt smashed in two for the victors, while Danny Price, Nick Ellis and Luke Jones also got their names on the scoresheet.

Niall Gibb was handed the man of the match honours by stand-in boss Alex Sheader.

FILO picked up a comfortable 7-2 win at home to Roscoes Bar to start the new year in style.

The hosts edged the battle of fifth versus sixth in the division after taking a 3-0 lead and never looking back.

Bar hit back through Dan Thomas and Jamie Wray to give themselves hope at 3-1 and 4-2, but FILO pulled clear in the second half to take the win.

Ayton produced one of their best performances of the season to beat Fylingdales Reserves 7-2 and progress in the Kenward Cup.

Dan Appleby handed the the lead after 10 minutes before two thunderous strikes from Tyson Stubbings put them in full control at 3-0.

A Tom Wilde penalty ensured they led 4-0 before Dales pulled one back just before the break.

Dales gave themselves a glimmer of hope when they quickly made it 4-2 after the break, but Appleby netted his second to put Ayton 5-2 up.

Sub Kieran Friett made it 6-2 before Stubbings completed both the scoring and his hat-trick, rounding the keeper and rolling in.

Stubbings was Ayton's star man, while Appleby and Liam Fraser both shone.

Crown Tavern battled back from 2-0 down to beat Cayton 3-2 and progress in the competition.

Goals either side of the break from Danny Collins and Brad Marshall put Cayton in control of the cup clash.

Tavern ripped up the script though and battled back to 2-1 through Travis Wood's goal.

Dave Barber brought Tavern level then with just 10 minutes left on the clock Wood grabbed his second and the winner for Leroy Donaldson's side,

Wood was awarded the man of the match honours for Tavern.

Angel Athletic hammered Scarborough Campus 9-3 to make it nine wins from nine in Division Two.

Dave Bell rattled in a hat-trick of superb goals, two first-time volleys and a bullet header, to put Dan Jones' side in control.

Macauley Youngson and Phil Warnett both hit braces to add to Angel's tally, while Neil Thomas and Ben Mason rounded off the scoring.

Jones said: "That was the best we've played in ages. Let in a few silly goals but Gaz Thomas in goal wasn't really troubled.

"All the lads played well, but the midfield three of Neil Thomas, Tyler Richardson and Dan Marston were superb."

Newlands Reserves and Ayton Reserves battled to a 0-0 draw in the only other game in the division.

Ayton player-boss Steven Frederiksen was delighted with his side's efforts.

"It was a great result for us," he said.

"I can't single anyone out, all 11 starters put in a great shift."