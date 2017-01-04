SUNDAY LEAGUE REVIEW: Pier and Newlands set for crunch clash

Either West Pier or Newlands could place a hand on the Scarborough & District Sunday League silverware when the action restarts on January 8.

The unbeaten sides face off at Snainton in a game that could play a part in deciding the destiny of the Division One title.

Pier are currently leading the way, having won each of their seven matches to date, while Newlands have won all five of their games.

Newlands have beaten Pier in the Scarborough & District FA Cup and Kenward Cup this season so the leaders will be looking for revenge.

Trafalgar may still have a huge say in the title hunt, as they lie second, level on points with Newlands, but six behind Pier.

The trio are clear of the remaining sides in the league, many of whom are involved in a relegation scrap.

Heslerton are the leading contenders to drop into Division Two, as they have just one point from nine games.

Angel Athletic are soaring towards promotion in the second tier.

Dan Jones’ squad have a 100% record from their eight games, leaving them 12 points clear of Fylingdales Reserves.

The fight is on for the second promotion place, with Scalby and Scarborough Campus in the hunt.

At the foot, Ayton Reserves will be looking to get some points on the board in the second half of the season as they battle with Crown Tavern to avoid the wooden spoon.

The league also suffered a shock resignation as second division champions Trafalgar Reserves folded.