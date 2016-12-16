THIS WEEKEND'S FIXTURES: United and Pier set for crunch clash

Scarborough News Saturday League Division One leaders West PIer travel to second-placed Hunmanby United aiming to head into the new year in a dominant position.

Pier's unbeaten record has put them on top of the pile with 24 points from their eight games, United three points behind having lost two of their nine games.

The Sands Lane club will need to win Saturday's clash to liven up the title race, as a win for Andy Spivey's troops tomorrow would pull them well clear.

There are only two Kenward Cup games on Sunday, with Newlands at home to their second string and Traf entertaining Roscoes Bar.

This is the last weekend of local football action before the festive break, with the teams returning to action on January 7 and 8.

SATURDAY

Frank White Trophy (1.30pm ko)

Eastway Sports v Hunmanby Res, It is It is Rovers v Edgehill 3rds, Sherburn v Ayton.

Division One (2pm)

Filey Town v Newlands, Hunmanby Utd v West Pier, Whitby Fishermen v Edgehill.

Division Two (2pm)

Edgehill Reserves v Newlands Reserves, Filey Town Reserves v Falsgrave Ath, Goalsports v Snainton, Seamer Reserves v Scalby.

Division Three (2pm)

Commercial v Fishburn Park, Goalsports Reserves v Goldsborough United, Scalby Reserves v Seamer Sports 3rds.

SUNDAY

Kenward Cup (10.30am ko)

Trafalgar v Roscoes Bar, Newlands v Newlands Reserves.