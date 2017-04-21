Traf hit magnificent seven to secure North Riding FA Cup success

Trafalgar smashed in a magnificent seven goals to leave Thornaby Aerodrome grounded in Thursday night's NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup final at Stokesley.

The Scarborough News Sunday League side soared to a superb 7-0 win against the Thornaby side, despite only leading 1-0 thanks to a goal on the stroke of half-time from Danny White.

Col Jenkinson was proud of his charges at the final whistle, hailing their all-round performance to smack in seven goals without reply.

He said: "It was an excellent effort by all the lads as they all played their part in a superb win.

"Their keeper kept them in it during the first half and we scored at the ideal time as at 0-0 you are always a bit nervous despite the fact that we always seemed to be in control."

Traf never looked in any danger throughout the game, midfielder Jimmy Beadle swiftly exerting his influence on the game with a couple of early near-misses, but it was his young fellow midfielder Kieran Link who almost opened the scoring in explosive fashion just before the half-hour mark.

The tireless Link, who showed strength and skill in equal measure, unleashed a thumping shot from 30 yards which beat the Thornaby keeper only to cannon back off the cross bar and back to safety.

A free-flowing move a few minutes later saw the impressive Niall Gibb move up from left-back and spark a move involving striker Liam Salt and Beadle to force a corner, and from the resulting setpiece Gibb's powerful header was kept out by the Aerodrome keeper.

Trafalgar were not going to be denied though and centre-back Danny White ghosted in at the far post to head home their opener from a well-flighted Dean Craig free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

The Scarborough side almost doubled their lead in stoppage time as Salt's shot was palmed clear by the Thornaby gloveman.

Traf raced out of the blocks after the interval, doubling their lead on 48 minutes when fine play from forward Mikey Barker on the right side saw him square to Salt, whose clever backheel wrongfooted the keeper and rolled into the net.

Callum Myers then made a fine save from a rare Thornaby attack, before Link had another cracking long-range strike, this time a volley, tipped away by the Aerodrome custodian.

On the hour mark Beadle headed a third for Traf after more good play from Barker, who was causing Thornaby's defence all sorts of problems after the interval

Moments after Wayne Aziz had come on for right-back Alex Sheader they made it 4-0 with the goal of the night, a mazy run by Barker had the Thornaby right-back in all sorts of trouble before he chipped in a precise cross to Beadle, who, with his back to goal flicked the ball cleverly up in the air, and turned to fire it into the net in the 62nd minute.

The fifth goal came seven minutes later as a Thornaby defender headed powerfully into his own net.

Luke Jones was then set up by fellow sub Chris Dove to smack in the sixth from close range on 75 minutes and the latter tapped in the seventh and final goal after another cracking cross from the lively Barker.

There were so many impressive displays from the victors it would be unfair to single anyone out for man of the match, Beadle dominated midfield but Link and Gibb also impressed, while Barker created several goals and the whole Traf defence was well-drilled, ensuring Callum Myers had a quiet night.

Trafalgar: Callum Myers, Alex Sheader (Wayne Aziz), Danny White (Georgie Rose), Shaun Dodson, Niall Gibb, Dean Craig, Sam Pickard (Liam Vasey), Jimmy Beadle, Kieran Link (Luke Jones), Liam Salt (Chris Dove), Mikey Barker.