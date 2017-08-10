Turnbull and Beadle insist 3G surface will be pitch perfect

Scarborough Athletic’s Matty Turnbull and Jimmy Beadle have backed Boro to succeed on their new 3G pitch ahead of Saturday’s league opener.

Boro’s new base at the Flamingo Land Stadium includes an artificial surface, and both Turnbull and Beadle believe the pitch will provide more of a boost to their side than a hindrance leading into their Evo-Stik Division One North clash at home to Hyde on Saturday.

Athletic defender Matty Turnbull suffered an injury during the club’s first game back in town against Sheffield United, but he still feels the 3G pitch is a positive.

“The pitch is obviously state of the art and will offer a great opportunity for a lot of people to play on it, ensuring consistency with no games needing to be called off,” said Turnbull.

“I think having it as our home pitch will give us an advantage and with the quality in our team it will suit us.”

Turnbull insists the quality in the Boro side will flourish on the new surface, and he has no worries over changing between their 3G pitch and grass pitches away from home.

Jimmy Beadle battles with a Sheffield United man on the 3G playing surface at Athletic's new HQ

He added: “As players we are used to playing on grass so it won’t be an issue at all going from 3G to grass.

“We are all good enough to adapt and play equally on both, although I much prefer grass and a bit of mud, with the way I play.”

Turnbull does expect his knees to suffer more from the harder playing surface.

He added: “I’m sure the better footballers in the side than me and the ball players would disagree, but my knees are going to take a battering on the 3G.”

Quick to echo the sentiments of his teammate Turnbull, Beadle believes Boro will have to adapt to playing on the plastic pitch, but after that they will use it to their advantage.

Beadle, who rejoined Boro for a third spell this summer after spells at Tadcaster Albion and West Pier, said: “It’s going to take time to bed in, which sounds stupid but it’s overloaded with little black rubbers and soon the numbers will drop and make it more consistent.

“It’s also better with a sprinkle of water before playing on it but that isn’t possible just yet.

“If we play the passing style of football the gaffer wants us to and with the players we have it could be a massive advantage.”

Again echoing Turnbull’s words, Beadle also thinks the players will be able to switch from grass to artificial pitches week-to-week.

“It won’t be a problem switching surfaces,” added Beadle.

“Changing every week will just keep us on our toes and we will adapt better than other teams I think.”