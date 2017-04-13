Warriors bag Under-10s win after edging out Ayton in final

West Pier Warriors came out on top at the Scarborough and District Minor League Specsavers Under-10s tournament.

A total of nine teams competed against each other in a league format with the top two teams playing off in a final.

Despite a slow start with a 1-0 loss against Ayton Athletic and a draw against Heslerton, the Warriors went on a winning run and finished as champions with a 1-0 final victory against Ayton.

Heslerton Hawks Under-14s came close to shocking Scalby, with a blistering display against their title-chasing opponents.

The Hawks flew into their tackles from the off, surprising their older opponents.

Jayden Isaac struck early, lobbing the keeper from range, before smashing in a rebound from a corner.

It brought Scalby to life, their forwards showing their quality to battle back into the match.

With goals exchanged between the sides, Scalby were left to claw back a two-goal deficit in the final 20 minutes, after further goals from Isaac and Tom Allan.

It was not enough for the hosts, who despite heroic efforts from midfielders Josh Dolan and Finn Bricusse could not stop Scalby from taking the points at the end.

Ted Edwards hit two for the victorious Otters, while Connor Avison, Jake Reeves and Reuben Staveley also scored.

Centre-back Olly Backhouse was Scalby’s star man.

The Hawks then took on Kirkbymoorside and ran out winners.

Oliver Lahiff had his goal-scoring boots on, following up his brace in the previous week, with the opening effort.

Josh Dolan struck from a header, before Sam Owen netted two, with the second a thirty yard thunderbolt which left the keeper watching in vain.

With the Hawks playing some good football, Kirkby did well to stay in the game, forcing the home side into making changes.

It allowed Tom Allan to get on the scoresheet, before Ben Robinson curled in an effort from long range to complete the scoring.

Man of the match honours went to Josh Robertson for another impressive performance.

Scholes Park Raiders Under-12s beat Holt FC 11-2.

Raiders were quick to get on the scoresheet with the first coming from Sam Hampton followed by an excellent header from Coby Rowe.

This didn’t faze Holt and they soon hit back.

Quick to retaliate, Scholes hit a further two goals through Rowe and Charlie Baldwin.

Again Holt fought back with a goal scored just before half-time taking the score to 4-2.

The team-talk at the break paid off with Scholes coming back out in the second half all fired up and playing some good football.

This soon led to a cracking header from Reuben Hartley taking the scoreline to 5-2 to the Raiders.

This knocked Holt and they struggled to get back into the game with a further six goals coming from Harley Adams, Will Stokoe, Rowe and three from Charlie Doubtfire-Langfield.

FC Seamer Under-12s turned on the style with a 5-0 win away at Phoenix FC.

An early goal from Lucas Hastie set the tone for the first half as Seamer dominated possession and created a number of chances.

It wasn’t long before a second goal came when defender Nathaniel Cawood drilled in from distance to beat the Phoenix keeper.

Phoenix battled hard to keep Seamer at bay, but another goal followed when Oliver Jackson set up Hastie for a fine finish which meant the visitors went into the break with a three-goal advantage.

The second half started with Phoenix seeing more of the ball with Oliver Bennett keeping the Seamer defence busy.

Thankfully, the back three of Rio Defreitas, Nathaniel Cawood and Charlie Ionascu were in fine form and their resolute defending helped keep the home side at bay throughout the contest.

It wasn’t long before Seamer started to regain the upper hand, using their wide players Archie McNaughton and Lewis Hunter to get in behind the Phoenix defence and cause problems.

It was Hunter who grabbed a fourth Seamer goal before Jackson added a late fifth with a fine turn and left-footed shot into the bottom corner that gave the keeper no chance.