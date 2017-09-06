West Pier dig deep for win at Seamer Sports

Saturday League Division One champions West Pier maintained their winning start to the campaign despite being 'battered' by hosts Seamer Sports.

Pier boss Andy Spivey admitted his side were fortunate to earn the win.

Spivey said: "We won 2-0 but it was a harsh result on Seamer who battered us for 90 minutes!"

The visitors opened the scoring on five minutes when Luke Delve seized upon Sean Exley's quick throw and poked it past the Seamer keeper.

For the rest of the first half Seamer peppered the Pier goal but veteran gloveman Scott Wardman made save after save to deny the hosts.

After the interval Seamer continued to pile on the pressure and only fantastic defending from Pier kept them at bay.

In a rare Pier attack Neil Thomas got on the end of a flick by new signing Mark Swales to find himself free in the box, only for the keeper to bring him down and Martin Cooper slotted home the crucial penalty-kick.

Spivey added: "There was still time for Wardman to make another couple of saves to give us our hardest fought three points in a long time."

Joint-manager Matty Dawson was proud of his side's display, saying: "We lost but we battered them. Dean Craig was our man of the match but it was a strong performance from the whole team, including Tommy Adams and Ali Caw."

Edgehill are top on goal difference after their 3-0 home win against newcomers Flamborough, which was secured thanks to a double from Liam Salt and a Danny Collins effort.

Stand-in joint-boss Alec Coulson said: "Centre-back Dan Jones was named as the man of the match, both sides could have scored more goals and Flamborough look to be a decent side."

Newlands dominated their game at Hunmanby United, but had to settle for a share of the spoils at Sands Lane.

Robbie Harrison fired United in front after 25 minutes against the run of play as Newlands spurned a series of chances, but also keeper Nick Ringrose pulled off some top saves to deny the visitors.

The Newlands pressure finally paid off on the stroke of half-time when Ben Luntley was fouled in the penalty area, Drew McCoubrey levelling from the spot.

The away team continued their barrage after the interval but once again Ringrose and his defence performed heroics to keep Newlands out.

Even when Matty Griffiths was sent off for a second yellow the visitors still piled on the pressure, United clearing three chances off the goalline in the closing minutes.

Ringrose and centre-back Leigh Franks shared the man of the match award for United while central midfielder Michael Wilson was the man of the match for Newlands.

Goalsports earned their first point of the season in a 1-1 home draw against Filey Town, who also opened their account after this stalemate.

The home side took the lead on 20 minutes when a Tyson Stubbings free-kick was swept in by Danny Appleby.

Town levelled on the hour mark but Goalsports had several clear chances to win the game in the final 15 minutes.

The hosts had a strong penalty shout turned down on 77 minutes when Martin Atkinson appeared to be brought down, then man of the match Jonny Blakeston volleyed over minutes later.

With just 10 minutes left, Blakeston was the subject of a strong challenge in the area, but despite the Goalsports protests no penalty was given, and the ankle injury suffered by the forward, who had to be carried off, looks likely to sideline him for a lengthy period.

Four minutes from time Town were awarded a penalty-kick after a foul by young keeper Joe Leslie, but the Goalsports gloveman made up for his misdemeanour by saving the spot-kick and his side earned a well-deserved point.