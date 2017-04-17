Westover Wasps drop down after defeat at Fishermen

Westover Wasps' 6-2 loss at Whitby Fishermen on Monday night saw the visitors relegated from Scarborough News Saturday League Division One.

A Mark Swales hat-trick led the way for the Fishermen, with Karl Storr and Ian Smith also netting a goal apiece, an own goal completing the scoring for the hosts.

The visitors, who trailed 4-0 at half-time, hit back with goals from Mark Bean and their man of the match Si Coupland after the interval, but a further two goals from the home side sealed Wasps' fate. Andy Kelly was named as the man of the match for the Fishermen.

The Division Three title and promotion race has been somewhat hampered by the suspension of Eastway Sports, but tomorrow's league EGM held to discuss the club's future will make the promotion picture clearer.

Itis Itis Rovers are leading the way after their 3-1 win at Hunmanby United Reserves.

Sam Pickard's free-kick had given Rovers the lead but Grant Hayden levelled before the interval.

The hosts then went down to 10 men early in the second half due to an injury to one of their players, and Rovers keeper Jordan Lee restored Rovers' lead from a penalty.

Ellis Wilson's goal confirmed the win for Mikey Barker's team with central midfielder Liam Buglass their man of the match.

Scalby Reserves hit top form to claim a 6-1 home win against Sherburn.

Jack White opened the scoring for Scalby, and although Liam Scott levelled for the visitors, further goals from Karl Hansell, Danny Wedge and Taylor Jordan made it 4-1 at half-time to the hosts.

Aidan Thomas scored a superb 30-yarder after the interval, then keeper Daniel Gregory's long punt upfield found Jordan, who looped his header over the Sherburn gloveman to complete the scoring.

Player-boss Gregory handed his whole side the man of the match award.