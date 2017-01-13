From The Touchline: Scarborough back in action with must-win clash against Yarnbury

With the seasonal festivities well and truly over Scarborough are back in action on Saturday as they take on Yarnbury at Silver Royd in their first home league game of 2017.

Last week they slid to their third consecutive defeat losing 37-15 at West Leeds in the first game of the year.

Having turned in perhaps their best performance of the season pre-Christmas in defeat against Bridlington, they continued their inconsistent season conceding three first-half tries against a well-drilled West Leeds back division and although they managed a penalty from fly-half Tom Harrison they trailed 20-3 at the break.

They were soon back on the rack in the second half conceding two tries to trail 34-3 on the hour.

However they turned in strong 4th quarter performance with tries from winger Matty Young and number eight Isaac Faamau, one converted by Harrison to give the scoreline some respectability at 34-15; West Leeds kicked a late penalty for a deserved 37-15 win.

Saturday’s opponents Yarnbury are sitting second from bottom in Yorkshire One having won only three games in what has been for them, a desperately disappointing season.

Last week they were on the wrong end of a 19-12 score-line at home to resurgent Heath following a hard-fought game.

Curiously two of their three wins this season have been on the road at Selby and Heath where they won 27-25 back in August.

Scarborough won 29-25 at Horsforth earlier this season; a game in which returning skipper Matty Jones made a good start to his second spell at the club scoring a try in what was the team’s first away win of the season.

The Seasiders got off to a flying start racing to a 17-0 lead early in the game but appeared to run out of steam after the break and Jones’s late try just gave them the edge in a 29-25 bonus-point win.

Unfortunately Faamau sustained an injury and missed several subsequent games.

Faamau who scored against West Leeds last week is fit for Saturday as is Young, who was also on the score-sheet last week.

Ben Martin, who was in top form last week, is unavailable for this game.

Three consecutive defeats have dented Scarborough’s hopes of a second place finish and only a win on Saturday will sustain their promotion challenge.