LEE DOUGLAS: Players did club proud despite derby defeat

Saturday’s game against Bridlington may have ended in defeat but I cannot really fault the lads as they did everything that I asked of them.

I was very pleased how the players stuck to the game plan that we had in place, the only criticism I can really level at them is the fact that we did not see the game out and Brid grabbed a last-gasp win.

I think the thing that changed it for Bridlington was their decision to take their captain Ryan Girking off and bring a better player, Ben Johnson, on, as it was the latter who made the final pass for their winning score.

We showed plenty of character in Saturday’s game, it was just not our day, on another day we could well have won.

The important thing is how we react to this defeat now, we must make sure that we turn up in numbers to training over the festive period, as it is the sides who put in the hard work during this period who can start the new year in fine style.

Second place in Yorkshire One and a spot in the play-offs for North One East must now be our target for 2017.

There is still plenty to play for in the league, while Brid may be well clear at the top it is all to play for in the places below and this makes the first game of the new year, on Saturday January 7 at second-placed West Leeds, a very important match.

There are a lot of teams in the battle for second place and we need a good start to 2017 to ensure that we remain involved in this contest.