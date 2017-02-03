ATHLETICS: Clapton and Nicholls hit top form in championship

Scarborough Athletic Club’s most successful cross-country runners competed in the Northern Counties Cross-Country Championships at Knowsley Park.

Emma Clapton, who was competing in the Under-20 Championship after moving up from the Under-17 group this season, finished up in 29th behind some junior internationals runners, which included Harriet Knowles-Jones the reigning English champion and winner of the New Year’s Day International Race at Edinburgh.

Scarborough Athletic Club reports

Issy Nicholls, who had also moved up the age groups from the Under-11s, competed in her first-ever Northern Championships in the Under-13 championship race.

In a record field of 223, Nicholls finished in 33rd.

Both Clapton and Nicholls were the first finishers of all the North Yorkshire clubs.

Ten club members competed in the third running of the Dalby Forest No Ego Head Torch Run, which consisted of a testing five-mile course course in the dark using head torches.

Rhona Haslam was the first female finisher and also 14th overall of a record 514 field in 37 minutes 50 seconds, and led the club’s six women who achieved some impressive results.

Chris Duck once again led the club’s four men when finishing sixth overall in 35 minutes 49 seconds.

Other female finishers in order were: Nikki Hanson 11th, Juliette Pilgrim 12th, Stephanie Kirk-Bray 13th, Joanne Abbott 82nd.

Other male finishers in overall order were: Chris Bourne 77th, Jim Johnson 139th, Adam Burlingham 374th

Six club members competed in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

Tyler Evans was the first for the club for a second consecutive week after finishing fifth overall of 132.

He was followed by Lesley Bayes who was a most impressive seventh female and first Over-60.

Sophie Vaughan was next as 20th female and was followed by Linda Hinchliffe 22nd female and second Over-45, Mike Padgham 58th male and Liz Cremer 50th female.

There were another six club members competed in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Sue Haslam, who was competing in her first Parkrun, made the perfect start when finishing first female of 40 and 10th overall of 82.

She also set a new course record for Over-60 women of 21 minutes 25 seconds. Glen Shelton was next home in 16th male and first Over-55.

He was followed by Juliette Pilgrim as fifth female with a personal best time, Simon Valente 27th male and third Over-60, Gill Grinstead 19th female and third Over-55 and Avril Metcalfe 21st female.