ATHLETICS: Markham and Bradnam star in Ferriby race

Ten club members competed in the latest Ferriby 10-mile road race, a very popular winter road race based at the famous Skidby Windmill at Cottingham.

The undulating course had some icy patches in places but club members still achieved some decent times and seven of the 10 ran a personal best time for the distance.

Phil Markham led the club’s seven men in a personal best time of 63 minutes 21 seconds after finishing 42nd overall of a record 709 finishers

Leoni Bradnam led the club’s three women in a personal best time of 79 minutes and 2 seconds after finishing 26th female.

Bradnam was followed by Fay Hethershaw was next in 68th and also achieved a personal best time of 82 minutes 3 seconds, and Giulia Wilkins in 88 minutes 12 seconds.

Other men’s times and personal bests (PB): Owen Willis 68.04 (PB), Dale Hepples 69.32 (PB), Neil Pearcey 71.26, Michael Dowson 72.11 (PB), Geoff Cromack 73.50, David Field 78.10 (PB), Mally Sweetlove 86.04

Liz Jones competed in the Funchal half marathon in Portugal, and achieved her best time for the distance for four years when clocking an impressive 2 hours 28 minutes.

This was Jones’ 20th half-marathon since she started running just over six years ago.

Globetrotting Jones has competed at the half-marathon in 10 overseas countries, and also ran the New York Marathon.

The husband and wife team of Warren and Emma Foster competed in the Sir Titus Salt trail races, which were held at Saltaire near Bradford.

In the marathon race, Warren finished seventh overall and second Over-40 after clocking an impressive 3 hours 33 minutes, which compared well with his marathon best of three hours 25, achieved at York last year.

Emma competed in the 10 kilometre race and finished 34th female in one hour 2 minutes and 32 seconds