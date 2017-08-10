Cavan crowned Junior Champion in South Wales

Yorkshire cycling has another champion in the form of 16-year-old Cavan Walker from Filey, riding for Prologue Race Team in the National Junior Time Trial Championship over 25 miles in South Wales.

Walker’s sizzling personal best time of 48:52 was the second fastest Junior Championship title time ever, just four seconds shy of Ryan Mullen’s 48:48 set in 2012.

The Junior Championship started in 1964 and the entry number has grown over the years and has produced great champions who have gone on to great things in the sport.

The long drive to Hirwaun paid off and Walker paid his respects to all those people who have supported him, especially his family and coach.

It had been showering constantly in the run up to the event making riders nervous towards the road conditions.

The race ran smoothly for Walker, despite missing four months of training because of a spinal injury, but he was still hoping for a podium finish.

Off at number 16, riders set off at minute intervals, the results started to arrive; the fastest time was posted against his name on the result board, then Walker had a tense wait for his Welsh academy rivals to complete the course and discover if he had done enough to hold on to the lead.

It was a bit like sitting in the hot seat at the Tour de France prologue, hoping that nobody tipped you off it.

He need not have worried, taking the victory by 26 seconds in the end.

Walker has raced locally since a very early age and proves that local grass roots cycling can produce champions.

Fourteen-year-old Harry Butterworth of Scarborough Paragon Cycling Club punctured his rear wheel at 11 miles and was devastated not to finish in his first major cycling Championship race in South Wales.

He was certainly headed for a super-fast personal best time, but will live to fight another day.

Butterworth is certainly a very busy lad, having been recently chosen for the Yorkshire Junior Triathlon team.

Seventeen-year-old Hannah Bayes from Scarborough, who rides for LIV AWOL lost time at the turn point due to a poorly-positioned marshal but nevertheless still achieved a personal best time of 1:03:28 and is capable of so much more.

Nevertheless, Bayes was third placed junior female.