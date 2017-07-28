Cowton delighted by double success at Oliver's Mount

Have your say

Kilham’s James Cowton enjoyed a superb double success at the iconic Oliver’s Mount track over the Barry Sheene Festival weekend.

Cowton sealed victories in both the Super Twins races on Sunday in front of a bumper crowd at the Mount.

Earlier in the day, Daley Mathison and Joe Thompson also both collected a brace of victories, Mathison winning the Solo Open Race 2 and later the Modern Senior Race 1, while

Thompson took the chequered flag in both the Lightweight races.

Scarborough rider Nick Anderson secured a second-place finish in both the Lightweight races on a successful Sunday.

SUNDAY RESULTS:

Junior A Race Two:

1st Jamie Coward, 2nd Joe Thompson, 3rd James Cowton.

Junior B Race Two:

1st Gavin Lupton, 2nd Owen Graves, 3rd Tom Collinge.

Solo Open A Race Two:

1st Daley Mathison, 2nd Jamie Coward, 3rd Mark Goodings.

Sidecars Race Two:

1st Steve Ramsden/Matty Ramsden, 2nd John Lowther/Jake Lowther, 3rd Lee Crawford/Scott Hardie.

Sidecars Race Three:

1st John Lowther/Jake Lowther, 2nd Steve Ramsden/Matty Ramsden, 3rd Lee Crawford/Scott Hardie.

Sidecars Race Four:

1st Steve Ramsden/Matty Ramsden, 2nd Greg Lambert/Julie Canipa, 3rd John Lowther/Jake Lowther.

Ultra Lightweight Race One:

1st Ian Stanford, 2nd Gary Hutchinson, 3rd Adrian Skaife.

Lightweight Race One:

1st Joe Thompson, 2nd Nick Anderson, 3rd Rad Hughes.

Ultra Lightweight Race Two:

1st Ian Stanford, 2nd Gary Hutchinson, 3rd Andrew Jackson.

Lightweight Race Two:

1st Joe Thompson, 2nd Nick Anderson, 3rd Alistair Haworth.

Senior/Junior Classic Race One:

1st Jamie Coward, 2nd Craig Neve, 3rd Paul Owen.

Senior/Junior Classic Race Two:

1st Robert Chambers, 2nd Gavin Lupton, 3rd Nick Jefferies.

Modern Senior Race One:

1st Daley Mathison, 2nd Jamie Coward, 3rd Ivan Lintin.

Super Twins Race One:

1st James Cowton, 2nd Brad Vicars, 3rd Darren Cooper.

Super Twins Race Two:

1st James Cowton, 2nd Darren Cooper, 3rd Brad Vicars.