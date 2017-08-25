Cyclists hit top gear at Scarborough Festival

The Scarborough Festival of Cycling attracted hundreds of cyclists to the town for a sunny and successful two days of events.

Local cyclists joined with British Cycling Yorkshire to organise a children’s Go Ride event held on the top field at Oliver’s Mount alongside cyclo cross racing for youngsters and adults.

Also on Saturday 150 riders completed the challenge rides of 30 or 60 miles on the roads of the Yorkshire Wolds.

Sunday’s events included road racing on the motor circuit, a time trial up one of the hills on the Mount, and inclusive activities by Scarborough & Ryedale Community Cycling.

Now in its third year the Sportive offers a personal challenge where entrants chose to tackle 30 or 60 miles riding on roads away from Oliver’s Mount onto the Yorkshire Wolds and back again.

Most entrants chose the longer 60-mile route and were grateful for the refreshment stop in Burton Fleming village hall, over 40 women took part, and several youngsters took on the 30-mile route accompanied by one of their parents for safety.

The routes were clearly signposted, a mobile mechanic was available if required and even transport if a rider was unable to complete the distance for any reason.

Sportive organiser Bryden Simpson said: “More people are entering every year, it is great to see people enjoying cycling, this year the event attracted riders of all ages who have told us how much they enjoyed their ride.”

The weekend saw several Scarborough Paragon riders competing in road races at the Mount.

Matty Dixon raced in the Under-16s Youth A National,which took in 10 laps of the top of the Mount,18 miles, at a average of 22mph.

It was Dixon’s first attempt at road racing and he had some good experienced riders in the large field, but still managed to finish in approximately 42nd place,just two minutes behind the overall winner.

Fellow 14-year-old Paragon rider Harry Butterworth was racing in the morning in a similar route on the mount,once again the racing was tough with experienced riders from across the country and it was his first road race .

He rode well and finished behind the leaders, showing that the pair of young riders are continually improving .

Paragon held their fun hill climb event in the break between races, and a large field of over 40 riders entered the free event.

The short climb was won by Butterworth in 1 minute 42 seconds, with Paragon’s veteran Chris Brown in fourth.

Paragon associate rider Hannah Bayes had a excellent race for her team Liv Awol in the 22 mile National event.

Her team controlled the race well and 17-year-old Bayes finished in seventh place, a fantastic result against some of the best riders in the country.

Scarborough-based rider Team Prologue rider Cavan Walker raced in the 35-mile National race and finished a respectable 25th place.

This weekend sees Scarborough Paragon Cycling Club host their open 10-mile event at Burton Fleming .

This is part of the Cycling Festival, and this year there are over 50 riders taking part .

Paragon honorary rider James Gullen, of Team JLT Condor, is taking part.

Also fellow JLT professional Graham Briggs is entered, so it should be interesting to see their times.

Anyone wishing to come watch or help marshal or even bring cakes can do so as the HQ will be the village hall at Burton Fleming.Please see SPCC website for details or contact Elaine Ward.

On Thursday Richardson’s Cycles hosted the Snainton 10 TT.

It was a warm evening with no wind assistance on the course.

Paragon veteran Steve Dodds came home in first place with 22 m 30 s.

Second place went to 14-year-old Matty Dixon, who suffered a mechanical which held him up, yet still did a excellent ride of 23 m 35 s.

Third went to Richardson’s rider Dan Joyce in 24 minutes.

The remaining times were as follows; K Allen 24 m 2s, R Cullen 24: 42, C Brown 24: 57s, B Cappleman 25:30, S Burnley 25:45, B Watkinson 26:27, E Burnley 27:29, K Cawthorne 27:40, J Morrison 28:26, B Ward 29:27, O Stringer 29: 30, M Simpson 30:25.

Ozzy Stringer, Matty Dixon, Ed Burnley and Megan all gained PB times on the night.