Harrison takes top honour ahead of busy year’s racing

The stars of motorcycling converged to Scarborough over the weekend as the Auto 66 club held their annual gala and awards evening.

Ahead of a busy 2017 racing schedule at the iconic Oliver’s Mount circuit, riders past and present were on hand for the events at the Royal Hotel.

Dean Harrison scooped some top honours ahead of the new racing season.

Harrison won the Gold Cup in 2016, this was the 70th Anniversary of Oliver’s Mount, he is aiming to keep trying for more wins and more cups, he has achieved 57 wins over six years.

An Auto 66 spokesperson said: “As well as the Auto 66 Championships, the Duke Road Race Ranking were presented by Peter Duke, son of the legend Geoff Duke, with the top award going to Harrison and the newcomers award went to another Auto 66 member Brad Vicars.

“With road race star Peter Duke to present the Duke trophies, club officials, marshals, friends, family and fans, the evening is a brilliant start to the 2017 season.

“A fabulous meal was served with Oliver’s Mount commentator Tony Coupland MC’ing the awards ceremony along with Scott Beaumont, Alice Robinson and Peter Duke presenting the awards.

“Some great performances by Auto 66 members in road race, track and hill climb were awarded alongside the various championships organised by PMH Promotions including the UK Road and Track.

“A raffle was held for the Auto 66 Marshals Association with various prizes where over £350 was raised

“A collection was held for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance where Steve Ramsden, Sam Christie and Charlie Houlden Banks had their heads shaved to raise money for the charity.

“The Auto 66 Club have supported this charity for over two years with money still coming the total at the moment is just over £505.”

The dates for next year’s awards dinner has been set.

“The provisional date for the 2017 awards dinner is January 19/20 2018 with a similar format as this year,” the Auto 66 spokesperson added.

“Tickets will go on sale from April 1 so make sure you book early to avoid disappointment as many where this year.

“A fantastic night and now we can’t wait to get racing again. Congratulations to all the winners.”

Also on hand at the event was Mick Grant, who was a works-supported rider for Norton, Kawasaki, Honda and Suzuki, and a seven-time winner at the Isle of Man TT.

The Yorkshireman enjoyed a healthy rivalry with Barry Sheene in the late 1970s while he enjoyed great success on Kawasaki machines, winning 250cc GPs and also breaking Mike Hailwood’s eight-year old outright lap record at the TT in 1975.