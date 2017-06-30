Harry seals win at first Hill Climb

The weekend saw several riders riding in open time trials across the county.

Paragon’s Harry Butterworth, 14, was the fastest juvenille rider and third overall with a PB time of 23m 58s in the National Youth Championship at Burton Fleming.

This was for riders aged Under-17s, and the event was won by Cavan Walker, who recorded a superb junior course record of 21m 40s, which is a staggering time for that hilly course, which equates to over 27mph.

Juveniles Ozzy Stringer and Megan Simpson of Richardsons both also competed and did well in times of 32m 02s and 33m 34s respectively.

SPCC’s Rob Grainger was competing on the same course for Bridlington CC’s open event and recorded a respectful 25m 23s.

Veteran SPCC rider Simon Ward rode in Cleveland Courers National 50-mile TT.

Ward finished with a good time of 1hr 58m 12s.

The overall winners time was an incredible 1hr 36m, just showing the strength of some of the countys top time trialists.

On Sunday Paragon hosted the first Hill Climb of the season at Wykeham, a four-mile climb from the Downe Arms.

There was a slight headwind in places, but this didn’t seem to affect the young guns too much, cracking one-two-three from Harry Butterworth, Guy Drabble (by two seconds) and Matty Dixon.

Hannah Bayes almost completed the clean sweep with an excellent ride for fifth.

Butterworth therefore wins the Mid-Season Hill Climb Trophy.