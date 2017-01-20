Hepples leads home club members at Dalby Parkrun

There were 11 Scarborough Athletic Club members competing in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.

The first club finisher was Dale Hepples who was eighth overall and second Over-40

Ruth Rutt led the club’s women after finishing second female overall and the first Over-55.

Other men: Glen Shelton 21st and third Over-55, Simon Valente 31st and first Over-60, Brian Rutt 24th with a personal best time

Other women: Fay Hethershaw sixth and second Over-45 after an event debut, Juliette Pilgrim seventh and with a best time, Amelia Elwick ninth and first 11-14 girl with a best time, Sally Elwick 10th and second Over-40, Alison Wiles 16th, Katie Webster 18th.

Meanwhile there were seven club members taking part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

The first club finisher was Emma Foster who was 14th female, who ran together with her husband Warren Foster, who was 42nd man

Sophie Vaughan led the other club females in 22nd, and was followed by Jennie Trown 36th, Dawn Trown 37th, Liz Jones 35th and first F60. Sharon Corden was the sweeper and officially 52nd.