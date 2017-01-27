Hot-shot Amy on course for a busy 2017

Eleven-year-old South Cliff Golf Club star Amy Staveley is on course for another superb year after a cracking 2016.

The Filey Junior School pupil won the South Cliff Golf Club Lady Captain’s President’s cup competition last year as well as competing in Yorkshire Under-18s events, bringing her handicap down to 28.

The young golf star has already earned a new role as a Yorkshire Ambassador, which sees the county’s top junior players being trained to become mentors and coaches for the very young players at golf clubs throughout Yorkshire.

She said: “We will be trying to help encourage younger girls to come down to the selected golf clubs and play.

“Lysa Jones, who is based at The Oaks Golf Club, has also been giving me some coaching.

“Yorkshire, during the winter, are training in shorter sessions, but during the summer it is stepped up to full day sessions on a more regular basis.”

This year’s tournaments in the Yorkshire Ladies Championship will see five regional events for the Under-18s players, with four divisions depending on the players’ handicap.

Amy will be playing in Division Two due to her handicap of 28, having dropped 20 shots over the course of last season.

The young golfer, who has been selected for the Yorkshire Under-14s coaching group, believes ladies golf is really taking off at the moment.

She said: “Girls golf is a sport which is fast-growing, and even since I started at the age of four there seems to be a lot more playing now.”

The South Cliff ace puts a lot of her success down to local coaches Ivan Oliver, of South Cliff, and Matt Conner, of Snainton Golf Centre, who have both helped her rise through the ranks of the sport.

She added: “Ivan has been a big help over the years as I took up golf, while Matt was very important as I started with him.”

Amy also has a couple of golfing heroines in the form of English hot-shot Charley Hull and American star Lexi Thompson.

She said: “I like their attitude to golf as they seem to have a lot of fun while they are playing.

“When we went to see the British Open at Woburn we also had chance to have our photo taken with a few top players, including Michelle Wie.”

Amy is also a keen netballer and athlete and she also likes to play cricket, like her father Steve, for Wykeham.

She continued: “The South Cliff lady captain Chris McMahon has also been a big help as last year she gave me the chance to play alongside her.”