Ladies and Men's 2nds snap up victories

Scarborough Hockey Club's teams enjoyed two wins and a draw in an action-packed weekend.

Scarborough Ladies continued their successful run against Harrogate 5ths and they managed to take home a 6-1 win.

It was a rough first half for Scarborough with Harrogate taking possession of the ball.

But some great saves from the goalkeeper Maddy Hill kept them in the game.

Towards the end of the first half Scarborough managed to break through with a smashing goal from Kate Dibb, but Harrogate soon equalised before the whistle.

The second half was much different with Scarborough pushing through and taking possession.

As they strengthened their attack a steady stream of goals came along, two from Joanna Shepard leaving them with a 3-1 lead.

Dibb then guided the ball into the top left corner, with one each from Jessica Richardson and Alex Seymour making it 6-1.

Scarborough Men welcomed Wakefield 5ths to Scarborough College for an important encounter, as both sides required three points to put breathing space between them and the lower depths of the table.

The points were shared in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Wakefield took first blood as they went 1-0 up through a wonderful counter-attacking move, but Scarborough began to apply pressure.

They were rewarded with an equaliser just before half time through Rikki Lawrence, who struck a sweet strike into the goal.

Scarborough started the second half on the front foot by applying pressure with numerous short corners and attacking opportunities.

Jonny Scott soon rifled in their second goal after powering through Wakefield’s defence.

Moments later Lawrence grabbed his second goal, deflecting a superb cross into the back of the net.

With the home side heading to three vital points, the match turned on its head as Wakefield took numerical advantage after a Scarborough’s dismissal by scoring two quick goals and grabbing a share of the spoils.

Scarborough Men 2nds were looking to bridge the gap against Leeds Adel 5ths who sat directly above them in the table, and they achieved it with a 1-0 win.

Scarborough started like a house on fire, maintaining possession and looking to stretch Leeds’ back-line.

The impressive Max Mudd was providing excellent link-up play in midfield with the wingers of Josh Briggs and Jacob Warters.

The movement of Scarborough’s forwards was causing issues for Leeds, Jay Meatheringham having numerous attempts on goal, but he was unable to find break the deadlock.

The home side’s best openings of the half fell to Dave Evans, who had a host of opportunities from short corners.

Leeds Adel began the brighter at the start of the second, looking dangerous on the break.

Scarborough had goalkeeper Chris Millson to thank as he made a number great saves.

Marco Masucci, Ben Richardson, Evans and Ben Hoggarth were also key players, making great interceptions in defence.

The breakthrough finally came midway through the second half as Evans’ excellent shot from a short corner flew through a crowded D into the bottom right corner.

Scarborough saw the game out for an important victory.