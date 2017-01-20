Lintin eyeing more Oliver's Mount glory in 2017

Ivan Lintin, who is a two-times Isle of Man TT champion and winner of the Gold Cup in 2014, will be competing at Oliver’s Mount again this year.

Lintin has won more than 30 races up at the Mount and is looking forward to this season.

The 32-year-old, from Lincoln, said: “It’s a very unique track compared to other place, which makes it special.

“It’s the only road racing circuit on the UK mainland and it’s good to be able to race in front of great fans.

“When you get a big crowd there’s such a great atmosphere. It’s definitely one of my favourite places to race.”

KEY MOUNT DATES

* Bike testing will take place in Spain in March.

* 22-23 April - Spring Cup

* 24-25 June - Cock O’the North

* 22-23 July - Barry Sheene Festival

* 23-24 September - Gold Cup

All four events will be screened on ITV4.