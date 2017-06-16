Martial arts club alive and kicking after international call-ups

Scarborough-based Desapline Martial Arts Club are celebrating after 15 of their members were handed call-ups to the England team.

The 15 club members will represent England at the ICO World Cup in Birmingham being held between October 19-23 and also at the Unified World Championships in Tuscany, Italy, which is being held between October 25-30.

A letter from Andrew Hennessy, president of the ICO, said: “They are great assets to Team England and are potential medal winners for their country.”

While it is a great honour to the club and their head coach Andy Desa, the competitors must fund their participation themselves.

That has led to the club putting out an appeal for fundraising support and help from the local community.

Club administrator Keely Duncan-Fewster said: “We are in need of sponsorship for the championships as this sport is not funded.

“It is £200 per student to enter the championships which includes full fight suits and tracksuits as well as fight fees and medical.

“We have received £1000 from Our Co on Northway who have been a continued supporter of the children.”

Any financial support you can offer the club will be greatly appreciated by all involved.

If you require any further information, please do not hesitate to contact Duncan-Fewster or Andy Desa by calling 07899 678157.

The club also have a Facebook page at Desapline Martial Arts or alternatively anyone can donate to the Just Giving page at http://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/keely-duncan-fewster.

The club have members aged from four to 53 years old.