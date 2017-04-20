McGuinness set to make his mark at Oliver’s Mount

The second most successful TT rider of all time will be making his mark at the first Scarborough round of the road racing season.

With 23 wins and 44 podium places under his belt at the Isle of Man, John McGuinness has confirmed he will be attending the Bob Smith Spring Cup Road Races at Oliver’s Mount this weekend.

It is 21 years since the crowd favourite first raced at Scarborough and McGuiness will also be bringing two of his most prized bikes for display in the paddock.

They are his Honda Fireblade, which took him to his first ever 130mph lap, and his Mugen electric bike. Both will be ridden for a lap each day.

There are some 20 races throughout the two-day programme including juniors, sidecars, super and ultra lightweights, classic superbike and seniors.

The weekend’s flagship race, the Bob Smith Spring Cup will be run on the Sunday.

Silicone Kawasaki’s Dean Harrison will be looking to continue his domination of the Scarborough rounds but there will be plenty of opposition, notably in the form of TT winner Ivan Lintin backed by his Devitts RC Express team and team-mate Steve Mercer while Daley Mathison will be showing off his new colours, competing on Ian Hutchinson’s ex-BMW S100RRs in Eddie Stobart colours.

Ones to watch will also be Jamie Coward, TT privateers’ winner Dan Hegarty and Manx GP winner Tom Weeden.

Also returning to the Mount is Kilham rider and local favourite, James Cowton.

This weekend he will be racing his own 600 and 650 bikes before a debut outing for Irish racing outfit McAdoo Racing at Cookstown in Ireland the following weekend.

Cowton has signed for them, alongside Michael Dunlop, as the outfit returns to the roads full-time for the first time in six years.

Multiple World Sidecar champion Tim Reeves and Isle of Man legend Dave Molyneux head the sidecar stars but they will have to defend against Conrad Harrison.

And the party continues after the racing at the revamped Oliver’s on the Mount Café,

It has been completely transformed, and is open until 11pm on Friday serving evening meals.

A live band will play on Saturday in the marquee where alcoholic refreshments will be aplenty.