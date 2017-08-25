Middleton races to victory in Dalby Forest Parkrun

A total of 14 Scarborough Athletic Club members took part in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun, where Matt Middleton was the overall winner for the second time of his total of four runs there.

He was followed by Iain Fletcher who was 19th male on his event debut, Geoff Cromack 24th and first Over-55 and Dave Fox 27th and first Over-65 once again.

Michelle Fletcher led the club’s five females on her event debut after finishing up in fifth female overall.

She was followed by Juliette Pilgrim in eighth, Jill Grinstead 35th, Katie Webster 48th, Sharon Parsons 65th

Other male finishers in gender order were Ryan Sheader 31st with a personal best time, Chris Bourne 32nd, Glenn Shelton 35th, Brian Rutt 68th, Simon Valente 77th

There were club members taking part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

Michael Dowson was first for the club again when finishing 11th overall of 197.

He was followed by David Field 41st male, Alan Keenan 72nd and first Over-70 again and Andrew Gill 86th with a personal best time.

Emma Foster led the club’s six females in 26th female, Linda Hinchliffe 36th, Sophie Vaughan 46th, Melanie Day 72nd, Sarah Gilbert 84th, Lesley Bayes 91st and second Over-65

Pete Barnard took part in the latest East Hull Parkrun for the third time.

He finished up in 55th overall of a 475 and achieve a personal best.

Two club members competed in the latest Hardmoors trail races, which were held on hilly courses around the Ryedale village of Rosedale Abbey.

Steve Baldwin took on the marathon which in true Hardmoors tradition was over 29 miles, and finished 18th of 138 in 5 hours 18 minutes.

Juliette Pilgrim competed in the half marathon which was over 16 miles and finished 29th overall of 130 and 5th female in 2 hours 59 minutes.

Sue Haslam and her daughter Rhona Haslam took the opportunity of competing in the Lattrig Fell Race when on holiday in the Lake District.

The race which was held around the Lattrig village near Keswick, was a classic up and down three-mile course with 950 feet of climb.

Rhona finished as the fifth female and Sue was 10th and the first Over-60.

Danny Walls and Nikki Carr competed in the Bearnagh Fell Race was a Northern Ireland Mountain Running Association championship race.

The race consisted of a very tough 3.7 mile course with 2,700 feet of ascent and included three summits of the Mourne Mountains.

Walls finished 25th overall and fourth Over-40 in 62 minutes.

Carr was 44th overall and 10th female in 70.27.

Issy Nicholls and her father Ian continued their good form when competing in the Burnsall Sports Feast events, which took place in and around the scenic Wharfedale village.

Issy competed in the Junior Fell race and finished fourth overall and second female.

Ian took on in the hilly 10-mile race, and was 61st overall of 120 in an impressive time of 78 minutes 6 seconds.

Paula Morris competed in the Fleetwood Half Marathon, which was notably her eighth race over the distance during the current year.

Her latest race was completed in 2 hours 11 minutes, which was 12 minutes faster than her run at Newark a week earlier.

Jenna Wheatman competed in her seventh hammer throw event this season at the Wakefield Harriers Open Track and Field meeting.

Wheatman was the event winner with a season’s best performance of 50.67, and other than a third place at the Yorkshire Championships, she remains unbeaten in this event this year.