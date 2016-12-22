Nomination time for area's top sporting achievers

The deadline for nominations for the 2017 Scarborough & District Sports Awards is fast approaching.

The Sports Awards will take place on Monday February 27 2017 at the Scarborough Spa’s Ocean Room.

Event organiser Matt Hewison, sports development officer, is encouraging people to come forward and nominate.

Hewison said: “We know that there is a high level of sporting achievement in the Borough through the work that we do with the local community clubs, and also through The Scarborough News coverage that brings sport and achievement to prominence.

“The Sports Awards were introduced in the early 1980s with just five categories, we now have 19 that recognise all aspects of sports delivery from individuals, teams, coaches, volunteers, sports teachers, inclusive sport and for long service.

“I would encourage people to take the time to make a nomination and recognise people for what they have achieved in sport.

“This year we are also thrilled that the event will be attended by former Great Britain Commonwealth and Olympic Games swimmer Chris Cook, who will be our guest of honour.

“We’re also really pleased that Everyone Active has decided to sponsor this year’s event and we are really grateful to them for their support.”

Closing date for nomination is December 31.

Nominations can be made online at https://goo.gl/forms/kDFJZVSCI3PtVAoO2 or by requesting a form from sportsdevelopment@scarborough.gov.uk.

For further details contact Hewison on 01723 232551.