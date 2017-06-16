North Cliff trio seal promotion at Cottingham Park

North Cliff trio Simon Boddy, Dave Raybould and Andy Allcock travelled over to Cottingham Park Golf Club to play in the Divisional Yorkshire Team Championship on Wednesday June 7.

The format was 36 holes of medal play off scratch, it was a fantastic day which saw the trio promoted to Division Three after ending up finishing in third place in their league.

The wind was very strong which made the golf so tough, but the trio managed to negate the tough conditions and seal a superb promotion.

They will next be out in action on the course on June 28 at Oakdale as they look to continue their success.