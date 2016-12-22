Record number of Scarborough AC athletes at Loftus Poultry Run

A record 37 Scarborough Athletic Club members took part in the festive annual Loftus Poultry Run.

First home for the club was Phil Markham, 56th overall of 485 finishers, he was closely followed by Sean Kelly in 58th.

Sue Haslam led the club’s 26 women in 83rd overall. She was first Over-60, and first of 30 Over-55 women and won a prize of Christmas poultry.

Ralph Broadley was second Over-60 and also first Over-65.

Other females in finish order: Beckie May, Sarah Casey, Jayne Graves, Guilia Wilkins, Melanie Padgham, Lisa Bourne, Emma Foster, Gill Glegg, Juliette Pilgrim, Sally Elwick, Katie Webster, Lisa Baker, Carina Pelluci, Alison Hornsby, Karen Settle, Paula Morris, Jennie Trown, Sharon Corden, Dawn Trown, Sally Kingscott, Jean Fish, Lucy McNeil, Jenny Marshall, Sharon Parsons and Liz Jones.

Other males in finish order: Dale Hepples, Chris Bourne, David Field, John Bamford, Nick Coombes, Warren Foster, Dave Parke and Martin Elwick.

Lesley Bayes was an impressive 32nd overall of 120 females in the York Parkrun and first Over-65 in a 2016 Parkrun best of 26 minutes.

Eight club members ran in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

Rob Powell was the first for the club after finishing 12th and second M45. He was followed by Dave Fox who was 23rd and first Over-65. David Field was next in 30th

Sophie Vaughan led the females in 17th and headed Ciara Harper 18th and second 11-14 girl, Avril Metcalfe 25th and first F55, Liz Jones 31st and third F60, Liz Kraft 38th.

Five members competed in the Dalby Forest Parkrun

Fourteen-year old Jemma Casson was first home for the club, finishing sixth with a PB of 25 minutes 10 seconds.

Simon Valente was 23rd and second M60, and was followed by Juliette Pilgrim in 13th, Sam Shepherdson in 18th and Holly Shepherdson in 25th, and second 11-14 girl.