Scarborough Hockey Club kick off season with Beach Hockey Fest

The hockey season is now upon us and Scarborough Hockey Club are hoping to start the season with a bang.

The club has been hosting a wide range of introductory fun sessions throughout the summer, including the home grown concept of “Beach Hockey” and “Back to Hockey” both aimed at getting new players, or players who haven’t picked up a stick in many years, into the modern game.

The sessions were hugely successful with over 30 new players trying the sport out in Scarborough, many of whom are now hooked and will be signing on for the forthcoming season.

Club chairman Jonny Scott said: “We have grown dramatically over the last few years, from barely turning out one men’s team each week. To now having two full men’s teams, one full ladies team, and a thriving junior section.

"It’s due to a number of reasons, firstly, the committee at the club that work tirelessly to make things happen, and secondly due to the success of our international teams, especially the ladies gold medal in Rio. Hockey is now seeing a spike in participation across the country like cycling did a few years back – which is great."

The club kick off their 2017/18 campaign this weekend, with their inaugural “Beach Hockey Fest”.

This is an event aimed at the entire family, hosted on Scarborough South Bay beach, near the Spa Roundabout steps.

There will be fun and games for the whole family and an opportunity to give hockey a try in a unique environment. This will run from 12pm ro 3pm with food afterwards at The Cask Inn who are the main sponsor for the club.

All three teams kick off this season at home on September 23.

The men’s first team in the Yorkshire Men’s Division Four v Halifax, whilst the ladies team are freshly promoted into Yorkshire Ladies Division Four and will start against Leeds.

The men’s second team will start their Yorkshire Men’s Division Five North matches at home to Thirsk & Malton.

There is still plenty of time to get involved, the “Beach Hockey Fest” this weekend would be a great place to start for anyone interested, and the last pre-season training session at Scarborough College on September 13 at 7pm.

Junior training for 11-14 year-old boys and girls will commence September 14, 7pm at Scarborough College.

For juniors the only mandatory equipment requirements are shin guards, mouth guards and no jewellery, the club can lend any other equipment out on the day.

Scarborough HC are also hosting a Junior Laser Tag event on September 24.

For anyone interested in any of the club’s events, please get in touch via the club website, Facebook page, or email Christopher Tait – Club Development Office christopher.j.tait@gmail.com