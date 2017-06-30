Scarborough swimmers shine at annual gala event

Scarborough Swimming Club’s annual A&B Grade Swimming Gala has been a huge success.

This year the event was bigger than ever, with the new pool at the Scarborough Sports Village used for the first time.

The highlight of the weekend is the skins races.

Friday evening is traditionally the distance events of 200m and 400m freestyle and Scarborough were represented in all events with some excellent performances.

Fresh back from the North Eastern Championships, Joe Kelly had a chance to show off his impressive improvements in both events, following training with coach, Sam Greetham this past year.

Taking on the fastest swimmers in the final heat of the 200 free, he smashed out a personal best time of 2.08.32, to claim the gold medal.

Hot on his heels with a strong swim, Finnian Hutchinson claimed silver.

In the open age group, teammates Adam Dawson, Dak Cappleman, Tyler Hutchinson and Angus Leckonby all pulled out strong personal best swims, with Dawson the fastest earning bronze.

The younger boys were also speeding along, Joseph Moment claiming the first ‘too fast’ medal of the gala.

His older brother Samuel Moment earned bronze along with Sam Forsyth.

Not to be outdone, the Scarborough girls dominated their distance races.

Amy Corcoran won the open age 200m by almost six seconds, took her first gold medal of the evening, with teammates Phoebe Dawson impressing, Katy Snell claiming silver and Atlanta Dowkes taking bronze.

The younger girls were showing off their improvement, Jessica Constantine the fastest 11-year-old girl in the water, winning gold.

Racing to silver was Maisy Smith, with Rhionne Wilkin taking bronze.

Saturday started with the 200m individual medley.

Medals from the Scarborough A grade boys included silver for Joseph Moment and bronze for Dawson, with Kelly storming out the fastest swim of the event, to earn a speeding medal in a time of 2.22.90.

In the B grade section, Owen Hobkinson took a silver and Nathan Mundey bronze with Angus Leckonby earning a good personal best time and narrowly missing the medals.

For the girls, A grade medals came from Alex Beeson with silver, Jessica Constantine and Chloe Holloway earning bronze.

In the B grades, Katy Snell won gold, with Caitlin Wilson earning a B speeding medal, while B grade speeding medals were also won by Georgina Calvert and Rhionne Wilkin.

Scarborough skins qualifiers were Kelly and Dawson in the A grade and B grade were Hobkinson, Snell, Caitlin Wilson and Leckonby in his first skins event.

The Scarborough swimmers were determined, with Owen staying in until the penultimate round.

This left Leckonby and Wilson’s teams going head-to-head in the final heat.

A competitive finish saw Leckonby’s team pipped to the finish by Wilson’s team.

Sunday saw strong swimming in the 100IM.

Outstanding swims for the boys came from Kelly with an A grade gold time of 1.08.61 and Joseph Moment with an A grade gold in 1.25.22.

Eric Hobkinson pulled out a ‘too fast’ swim in the B grades and a bronze B grade medal was earned by Liam Wilkin.

With a huge 123 swimmers entered in the girls 100IM , it was the younger girls who impressed in this sprint event.

The A grade gold went to Alex Beeson and bronze to Maisy Smith.

Chloe Holloway posting the fastest 12-and-under girls time, narrowly missed medals in fourth Skins entry time, while Emily Kelly and Jessica Constantine were thrilled with their ‘too fast’ personal best time for B grade.

Katy Snell won the A grade bronze for the older girls.

Another highlight of the gala was the boys 13-years-and-over 100m freestyle.

Eleven Scarborough boys took up the challenge, strong swims and fiercely competitive heats followed but it was on-form Kelly, who took the title and was the fastest Scarborough boy on the day, with a huge final 25m sprint , to finish in in a time of 59.99.

B grade swimmer Leckonby took gold medal in a personal best time of 1.05.84.