Scarborough trio impress at Bridlington

Scarborough ABC boxers Riley Metcalf, Gary Walker and Tom Jenkinson travelled to Bridlington last week.

Metcalf and Walker both faced opponents who had had previously beaten them when last they met.

First in the ring at the recently acquired Bridlington CYP gym was Metcalf, who was up against the more experienced Lewis Walker from Harrogate ABC.

However, straight from the opening bell it was the Scarborough boxer who was straight out of the blocks, constantly pushing his opponent back, applying pressure throughout the opening round as he pinned a stunned Walker to the ropes with a constant stream of blows to head and body.

This only proved to be a sign of things to come for the Harrogate boxer, who despite his best efforts could do little to hold off Metcalf throughout the bout.

Even going into the find round the Scarborough youngster showed no sign of relenting as his tiring opponent appeared to struggle with the pace and aggression of Metcalf.

Following the final bell there was little surprise when Metcalf was awarded a unanimous points victory and later voted the best visiting boxer of the evening.

Scarborough’s Walker knew exactly what to expect when facing the undefeated Tyler Gott (City of Hull ABC) and stuck exactly to his game plan throughout the course of his bout with the stronger, more aggressive Hull man.

Walker used his greater reach advantage and better footwork, to good effect as he constantly changed angles whilst firing accurate punches at the oncoming Gott.

At no point did Walker allow himself to be drawn into a toe to toe exchange as he previously did when last he fought Gott.

As the final round commenced it appeared clear that the Hull man would need a stoppage to secure victory but Walker maintained his discipline and stuck to his better boxing to also secure a unanimous points victory, much to the delight of the travelling Scarborough support.

Jenkinson lost a close fought, points decision to James Cooper (York ABC), who displayed skills and movement beyond his declared experience​,