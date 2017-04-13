Scotter eyeing third pro win against Gray

Scarborough boxer Jamie Scotter returns to the ring on Saturday April 29 as he takes on experienced journeyman Kieron ‘Slammer’ Gray in Hull.

Scotter will be looking to make it a hat-trick of pro wins on the bounce after convincing wins against Przemyslaw Binienda and Richard Harrison.

The show will be held at St Mary’s Sports College, the same venue as Scotter’s last fight.

Gray, a 71-fight veteran, has been in with some highly-rated fighters including Anthony Ogogo, Bradley Skeete and Tommy Langford.

Tickets are available for the show, which will include screenings of Anthony Joshua’s huge showdown with Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium.

Tickets cost £50 ringside and £30 standard. Contact Scotter on 07845 656 462.