Teenage swim star Corcoran impresses at British Championships

Scarborough Swimming Club’s Amy Corcoran made an impact at the British National Summer Championships.

The 15-year-old performed brilliantly at two events to claim a gold and a silver medal.

In the first event at the Sheffield international venue after qualifying for several events, she opened her campaign with the challenging 400m IM.

Powerful swimming in the heats, Corcoran earned a place in the finals, where she went on to further improve her earlier heat time, with another impressive swim taking her under the five-minute mark for the first time with a 4.59.91 minutes.

Narrowly missing the gold, she was pleased to get her first National level silver medal, ranking her currently second fastest in Britain for her age.

Following on from this she competed in the 200m butterfly, 200m breaststroke and 200m IM, earning herself new personal best times and qualifying for the finals in every race.

With a consistent British ranking of top 10 for her age group, she once again proved her talent and future potential, a suitable reward for all her hard work and dedication to training this past season.

Corcoran continued to show her dominance the following week at the Swim England National Championships.

A strong swim in the 100m breaststroke earned her another place in the finals and top 10 finish.

This was followed the next day by a fierce swim in the heats of 100m butterfly.

Going on to again further improve her personal best time in the finals, Corcoran was delighted to claim the title of Swim England Champion and her first gold medal at this level.

Scarborough Swimming Club are now based at the new swimming pool at the Scarborough Sports Village on Ashburn Road in the town.