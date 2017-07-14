Tolliday races to third spot at Mallory Park

Scarborough’s Ben Tolliday impressed at round five of the Thundersport GB Supertwins Championship, which was held at Mallory Park.

On the Saturday morning Tolliday qualified third out of 27 riders before he took third place and the last podium spot in the first race.

Tolliday took part in his second race in which he again finished third.

The Scarborough rider then went out to warm up on his main bike on the Sunday morning, only to find that the clutch had started slipping, which meant he had to do the first race on the spare bike.

Race one on the Sunday saw Tolliday start in fourth place and having not ridden the spare bike since February, it put him on the back foot.

Around four laps into the race it started drizzling, two laps later on the sixth lap Tolliday had just moved into third place until he lost grip on the back end, which almost threw him off the bike.

The Scarborough rider saved that but headed straight for the grass and down he went with the bike tumbling.

For race two Tolliday’s dad worked relentlessly to change the clutches over from the spare bike to the main bike.

He started in P4 and bouncing back from the DNF he took third place again. This puts Tolliday in third spot in the Championship.

He said: “Thank you to my sponsors Browns Caravan Park, Mayhem Motorcycle Training, Windmill B&B, Don French Signs, Gardners Engineering, GS Graphic Design, Hammerton Motors, ID Developments, Elite Cricket, Grip Cycles and Stox Motorcycles.”