North Ribb set for repeat trip to Silver Royd

Scarborough’s Yorkshire One game against visitors North Ribblesdale on November 12 last year ended in disappointment when ref Kevin Weston sustained a calf injury five minutes into the second half and the game was abandoned.

The afternoon had started well for the Seasiders when Mikey Readman and Tom Ratcliffe ran in tries in the opening 10 minutes of the game both converted by Graham Hogg to lead 14-0.

Scarborough won the following three games after the abandonment, beating Old Brodlieans and Hullensians on the road and Heath at Silver Royd. That was followed by three defeats on the trot by York, Bridlington and West Leeds before last week’s defeat of Yarnbury.

North Ribblesdale lost four of the following six before last week’s postponement of their home fixture with Beverley due to an unplayable pitch.

Ribb have won four games this season all at home against strugglers Yarnbury, Heath, Selby and Acklam; they have yet to win away from home and are the bottom club in Yorkshire One.

Last season the Settle-based outfit made short work of Scarborough winning 42-21 on home soil.

However the Seasiders avenged that one thrashing them 56-3 at Silver Royd and will be in confident mood following last week’s six try defeat of Yarnbury.

Saturday’s game at 4.15pm will be preceded by the British & Irish Cup fixture between RFU Championship outfits Yorkshire Carnegie and Ealing Trailblazers at 2pm, so a bonanza of rugby is in prospect on Saturday afternoon.