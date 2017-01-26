Pirates set sail for new base at Hunmanby

Scarborough Pirates’ Keith Paddock can’t wait for the 2017 campaign to get under way after announcing a switch from Eastway to Hunmanby.

The Pirates have been based at Eastway for over 10 years, but after their agreement came to an end, chairman Paddock took the decision to move the club onto pastures new.

With the Sports Association facilities on Sands Lane already having hosted rugby league in recent years, Paddock decided to move the entire club there.

“The club was based at Eastway for at least 10 years, so it was never going to be an easy decision to move,” said Paddock.

“We’ve had some memorable games at Eastway, including some great occasions too.

“The games against our former coach Adam Lee’s old army regiment stand out as being great nights.

“But the time has come to move on and we can’t wait to get going at Hunmanby now.”

The club’s Under-11s and Under-16s will play games on Saturday mornings and Sundays respectively, with the open age side’s games taking place on Saturday afternoons.

“We always got a good backing at Eastway, the atmosphere was great and teams didn’t like coming to play us there, hopefully we can create something similar in Hunmanby,” added Paddock.

“The junior sides get under way at the start of March and we follow mid-April.

“We’ll be in the Yorkshire Men’s Division Two again this season, and we’re hoping to bring at least three or four of the lads up from the club’s Under-16s side.

“Everyone is really looking forward to the season starting now.”