Burton bags hat-trick but can’t push Pirates to friendly victory

The Scarborough Pirates were edged out 36-28 in their solitary pre-season friendly as they got under way at their new Hunmanby HQ against York Lokos.

The Pirates were beaten despite three tries from Tom Burton and scores from Harry Sleep, Jamie Cornish and Alex Paddock.

Lokos were the fitter of the sides, having already played three pre-season games, but Scarborough, who used 20 players ahead of their new season, battled hard and matched their visitors for large periods of the contest.

Coach Paddock was impressed by the team’s performance.

He said: “We knew this wouldn’t be an easy game.

“They had three games under their belt which is a massive advantage to start with.

“We played some good rugby in places but we also made some poor choices in defence and attack.

“We scored more tries than them but didn’t convert many.

“I got what I wanted out of this game which was to give all the lads some good minutes and to try lads in different positions.

“It was great to see Chris Keld and Josh Pickering back on the field and good for young Joe Wallace to have a go at the open age.

“I would have liked to have had another game under our belts before the season starts, but we will have two weeks hard training and look forward to our first game at home on April 22.”