Depleted Pirates beaten at Farnley

A depleted Scarborough Pirates side travelled to Farnley looking to get back to winning ways but lost 34-22.

The Pirates got off to the perfect start with Farnley dropping the ball from kick off and from the resulting scrum Harry Sleep spotted a gap and used his pace to cross in the corner to take his tally to 11 for the season with Jamie Cornish converting.

Farnley scored three tries to lead 18-6 before Liam Braithwaite hit back after good work from Ant Axham and Zac Metcalfe.

Farnley replied with a try of their own before a well-worked move between Joe Messruther and Alex Paddock sent Cornish away to make it 24-18 at half-time.

Pirates began the second half playing uphill and this began to show as they tired, creating gaps for Farnley to capitalise on and grab two tries in the second half.

Alex Paddock scored to leave the final score 34-22.

Josh Pickering impressed throughout deservedly getting man of the match.

Coach Keith Paddock said: “I’m over the moon with the lads’ performance.

"We travelled with a scratch side and gave a good account of ourselves."

This week was supposed to be the Pirates' last game of the season, but due to injuries the Hunmanby-based club have had to forfeit the game.