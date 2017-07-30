Pirates and Ossett share spoils at Sands Lane

The Scarborough Pirates had to settle for a share of the spoils after a 26-26 draw against Ossett Trinity Tigers at Hunmanby.

The Pirates had a point to prove after losing to the Wakefield outfit earlier on in the season.

With a few players out due to injury, Tom Jenkinson came back into coach Keith Paddock's 17-man squad.

The game was flowing end-to-end for the first 15 minutes when centre Jamie Corncat scored first with a nice kick over the top from Marcus Paddock.

Ten minutes from the half-time whistle an Ossett player got a straight red card for a clear stamp on Carl Stephenson's leg and the Pirates went in at the break in front by two points.

After the break the next try came after a sweet flick-pass from Tom Burton that saw the ball bounce kindly into the hands of Harry Sleep, who touched down to take his tally to 10 in 10 games.

Sleep then turned provider as he drew two players in before firing Burton back through a gap, the pacy winger sprinting clear for a well deserved try that Paddock converted.

Paddock was shown a yellow card moments later and both sides were temporarily down to 12 men.

Once the full complement of players was restored, stand-in winger Jenkinson was welcomed back with a nice claim in the air after a well-directed kick over the top from Paddock to put himself on the scoresheet too, which was again converted.

Joe Messruther, who was battling through an injury but still impressed for the home side, also helped himself to a try 20 minutes from time.

The game then took a twist as the away supporters became more vocal, leading to a the referee postponing the game after 65 minutes.

Messruther fortunately claimed a last-ditch penalty kick before proceedings were halted prematurely.

The hardworking Pirates side were unlucky as they were taking control and looked to be on the road to comeback before the referee blew up early.

Man of the match went to full-back Sleep, who controlled the game well from the back and was electrifying every time he got the ball feeding attempts in attack.