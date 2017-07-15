Pirates edged out by Leeds Akkies

A below-strength Scarborough Pirates side ran out of gas and suffered a 54-40 defeat at Leeds Akkies in Yorkshire Mens Division Two.

The Pirates travelled to Leeds with no substitutes due to last minute drop outs, but welcomed back Jack Johnson and Ant Axham.

The away side struck first two minutes in when Tom Burton returned a kick and rounded three players to go over the line to begin the try-fest.

Akkies replied with a well-worked try before the sides were evenly matched for the first 25 minutes with tries from both sides.

Good structured play from the Pirates led to Joe Messruther seeing an opportunity and nudged over the top, which set Drew Grovier clear to score the first of his hat-trick, with the Pirates finishing the half winning 28-20.

In the second half the tries continued from the off from both sides, who were again again evenly matched for the first 20 minutes.

Akkies gained their share of the luck with the Pirates' handling errors, capitalising on the mistakes to take control of the contest.

Fitness then played a part with the Pirates having no substitutes, but they battled hard and worked well until the final whistle.

The tries came from Burton, Zac Metcalfe, Carl Stephenson, Marc Camplin, Marcus Paddock and Govier with a superb hat-trick.

Messruther converted four of their tries, while Zac Metcalfe claimed the man of the match honours after causing problems throughout.