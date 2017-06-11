Pirates impress despite loss at leaders Tigers

Scarborough Pirates played well despite suffering a 42-24 defeat at Yorkshire Mens League Division Three leaders Ossett Trinity Tigers.

The Scarborough side got off to the perfect start, scoring with their first attacking set, receiving the ball in their own half, and good work from the forwards Zac Metcalfe and Liam Braithwaite and Josh Pickering got them into the Ossett half.

Then on the last tackle Chris Keld kicked out to the corner, the Ossett winger let the ball bounce straight into the hands of Jamie Cornish for him to score under the posts and convert his own try.

The away team managed to keep the Tigers scoreless for the next 10 minutes or so, then they scored four quickfire tries one after another to turn the game on its head to lead 24-6.

Alex Paddock then came on and immediately made an impact, dummying his way through the line to pass the ball to the supporting Nathan Hakings for him to run over the top of the full-back to score under the posts and Cornish to convert again.

During the half-time interval, Pirates coach Mark Burton asked the lads for more of the same in the second half.

Again the visitors got off to the perfect start, as they completed their set on the last tackle, Alex Paddock grubbered the ball through and regathered to score under the posts, that brought the Pirates to within one converted try.

And that was as good as it got unfortunately, as the Pirates conceded three silly tries that could have been avoided, that made it 42-18.

Then with the last play of the game Drew Govier crashed over past two would-be tacklers and Cornish converted to leave the final score 42-24.

Tom Burton was named as man of the match for his tireless work-rate and effort in defence. Nathan Hakings made his comeback from injury and impressed throughout, in both attack and defence while James Fleming did well playing out of position at scrum-half and all the forwards worked very hard considering the humid conditions.

Govier also impressed yet again, while Harry Sleep stood in as captain and led the Pirates well again.