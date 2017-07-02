Pirates lose out to league leaders Allerton Bywater

Scarborough Pirates suffered a 48-6 loss at home to Yorkshire Mens League Division Three leaders Allerton Bywater at Hunmanby on Saturday afternoon.

The Pirates were at home again looking to continue last week's form, having beaten Leeds Akkies 32-16, and come away with another victory but that wasn't to be as they lost out to a strong Allerton Bywater side 48-6.

Pirates started the better of the two sides, as their ferocious defence caused Bywater numerous problems.

Good work from forwards Zac Metcalfe, Joe Messruther and Liam Braithwaite got the Pirates into good field positions but they couldn't convert the pressure into points. Bywater then scored three tries to lead 18-0 at half-time.

Then visitors, who have only lost one of their eight league games this season, started the second half the better of the two sides, scoring two quick tries.

This gave the Pirates a wake-up call. Again good work from the forwards caused good field position and the Pirates received a penalty in the Bywater 20 metre.

Good vision from hooker Corey Goodlad passed the ball to Alex Paddock, who spotted a gap and after good work from Josh Pickering and Messruther, Alex Paddock received the ball back off Messruther to crash over for the Pirates' only try of the game to be converted by Messruther.

Bywater then scored three more tries to leave the final score 48-6.

The pirates never gave up, right up to the final whistle, with Tom Burton deservedly getting man of the match, while Nathan Hakings again worked tirelessly throughout the game.

Coach Keith Paddock said: "I was a little disappointed with the display we put on today. The effort and enthusiasm was there but we lacked a bit of finesse.

"We struggled to control them at the tackle which resulted in us defending on the back foot for large periods of the game.

"As always the lads never gave u, Joe Messruther, Alex Paddock, Nathan Hakings and man of the match Tom Burton all had massive games."